Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal lead tributes to Big Brother legend Nikki Grahame

Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal have lead tributes to Big Brother legend Nikki Grahame, following her death.

The 38-year-old sadly passed away on Friday, at the age of 38.

The reality star, who shot to fame on the seventh series of Big Brother back in 2006, had been battling an eating disorder.

In a statement, her agent Freddie White said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021.”‘

“Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”

A host of famous faces have since paid tribute to Nikki on social media, including former Big Brother host Davina.

After the news of her death broke, Davina tweeted: “I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest, most bubbly sweetest girl x.”

I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest , most bubbly sweetest girl x❤️❤️❤️💔 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) April 10, 2021

Rylan Clark-Neal, who previously hosted Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Naming Nikki’s beloved mum, Rylan wrote: “Thinking of Susan and Nikki’s close friends and family. A Big Brother Icon x.”

Check out more tributes to Nikki below:

Thinking of Susan and Nikki’s close friends and family. A Big Brother Icon x pic.twitter.com/Stv6bNJAay — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) April 10, 2021

Anorexia is a very serious issue and lives are being lost every day. Please check in with your loved ones and get the help and love you deserve. Respect and strength to all effected. — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) April 10, 2021

Bloody hell, just read the sad news about Nikki Grahame. Definitely one of the stars from the glory years of reality tv. I met her a long time ago and she was a lovely girl. RIP young lady. — Paddy McGuinness 💙 (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 10, 2021

HEARTBROKEN to hear this devastating news that the incredible force of nature that is Nikki Grahame has passed away. We messaged some love to each other just a few weeks ago and I cannot believe this is happening. We love you Nikki 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/GGY286uBz4 — Arisa Cox (@arisacox) April 10, 2021

I reference this moment a lot and the thought of it makes me laugh regularly. Nikki Grahame, an absolutely hilarious and endearing character. RIP. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bFZgLGiVup — Richie Brave (@RichieBrave) April 10, 2021

Devastating news about Nikki Grahame. Anorexia has the highest rate of mortality of ANY mental illness. The earlier it’s caught, the more chance someone has of making a full recovery. Unfortunately, people are left to struggle sometimes for years while their condition worsens. — Harriet Williamson (@harriepw) April 10, 2021

Nikki Grahame was such a huge personality. So incredibly sad to hear of her passing. Anorexia is such a horribly misunderstood disease. pic.twitter.com/P6rvXwhgBm — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) April 10, 2021

Nikki Grahame was bigger than life on TV. Yet in private she was a kind, sensitive soul, full of empathy.💖

Feel devastated but I shall remember my friend as someone who put up one hell of a fight against Anorexia. Her legacy to be a better understanding of this horrific illness. pic.twitter.com/6cBeogm8iD — Gerry Stergiopoulos (@GerryGreek) April 10, 2021

RIP Nikki Grahame – my heart pours out to her and her family. I can feel your pain you endured with anorexia… such a cruel disease😣😣😣🙏🏽🤍 — Malin Andersson (@MissMalinSara) April 10, 2021

According to reports, Nikki had only recently checked into a private hospital to receive treatment – after her friends raised over £65k to help pay for her care last month.

Ad

Confirming her death on the GoFundMe page today, Nikki’s pals Carly Cunningham and Leon Dee wrote: “It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April.”

“It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.”

“We would like to request privacy at this difficult time, while Nikki’s friends and family process the sad news. Full details will be released as and when we know them.”

“All donations have been greatly appreciated and it was heartwarming for everyone including Nikki to see how much she was loved,” they continued.

“Funds will be held safely in this GoFundMe until we have established an organisation supporting those suffering from anorexia to which we will make a donation in Nikki’s memory.”

“Rest In Peace, Nikki. We love you & not a day will go by without missing your smile,” they added.

For help and support with eating disorders, contact Bodywhys on 01-2107906, or visit bodywhys.ie.