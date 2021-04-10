Home Top Story Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal lead tributes to Big Brother legend Nikki...

Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal lead tributes to Big Brother legend Nikki Grahame

The reality star has sadly passed away aged 38

Kendra Becker
Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal have lead tributes to Big Brother legend Nikki Grahame, following her death.

The 38-year-old sadly passed away on Friday, at the age of 38.

The reality star, who shot to fame on the seventh series of Big Brother back in 2006, had been battling an eating disorder.

In a statement, her agent Freddie White said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April 2021.”‘

“Please respect the privacy of Nikki’s friends and family at this tragic and difficult time.”

A host of famous faces have since paid tribute to Nikki on social media, including former Big Brother host Davina.

After the news of her death broke, Davina tweeted: “I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest, most bubbly sweetest girl x.”

Rylan Clark-Neal, who previously hosted Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, also expressed his condolences on Twitter.

Naming Nikki’s beloved mum, Rylan wrote: “Thinking of Susan and Nikki’s close friends and family. A Big Brother Icon x.”

Check out more tributes to Nikki below:

According to reports, Nikki had only recently checked into a private hospital to receive treatment – after her friends raised over £65k to help pay for her care last month.

Confirming her death on the GoFundMe page today, Nikki’s pals Carly Cunningham and Leon Dee wrote: “It is with great sadness, we have to let you know that our dear friend Nikki passed away in the early hours of Friday 9th April.”

“It breaks our hearts to know that someone who is so precious was taken from us at such a young age. Nikki not only touched the lives of millions of people, but also her friends and family who will miss her immensely.”

“We would like to request privacy at this difficult time, while Nikki’s friends and family process the sad news. Full details will be released as and when we know them.”

“All donations have been greatly appreciated and it was heartwarming for everyone including Nikki to see how much she was loved,” they continued.

“Funds will be held safely in this GoFundMe until we have established an organisation supporting those suffering from anorexia to which we will make a donation in Nikki’s memory.”

“Rest In Peace, Nikki. We love you & not a day will go by without missing your smile,” they added.

For help and support with eating disorders, contact Bodywhys on 01-2107906, or visit bodywhys.ie.

