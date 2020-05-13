Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal announce AMAZING news for Big Brother fans

We're so excited for this!

Davina McCall and Rylan Clark-Neal are teaming up to host a special programme about Big Brother’s biggest moments – to mark the show’s 20th anniversary.

Davina was the original host of Big Brother, and she will be joined by former contestant and Bit On The Side host Rylan to take a look back over the show’s history.

Big Brother: Best Shows Ever Show will air on E4 this summer, and will revisit some of the most memorable Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother episodes.

Davina commented: “I lived and breathed Big Brother for 11 years of my life. I didn’t miss one single episode.”

“Not one week goes by when I don’t quote Big Brother in some form. It made me laugh, it made me cry and most importantly it taught me to never judge a book by its cover.”

“I love the show with all of my heart and can’t wait to share it with a whole new audience. And of course, all you diehard fans out there…It’s good to be back. Big Brother’s missed you,” she added.

Rylan commented: “After being off air for nearly two years I’m so excited to be bringing some much-needed Big Brother back to our lives.”

“Over the years Big Brother has brought ground breaking television moments for many reasons, but now so more than ever whilst we’re all playing the role of housemates, let’s go back and rewind the clock to some of our favourite ever episodes.”

“There will be laughs, tears and drama, but most of all we get to relive some of Big Brother’s greatest episodes.”

The news comes almost two years after Channel 5 officially axed Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother back in 2018.

In a statement released by the station, TV bosses thanked all of their team for keeping the show going.

“The forthcoming series of Big Brother will be the last – of either celebrity or civilian versions – on Channel 5,” the statement read.

“We’d like to thank Endemol and all of the production team who have worked tirelessly to make the show a success.”

“We’d also like to thank our brilliant presenters – Emma on Big Brother and Rylan from Bit on the Side – for their consummate professionalism, Marcus, the voice of Big Brother and all of the housemates who have created so many memorable moments.

“Most importantly, we’d like to thank fans of the show for their support over the last seven years,” they added.

