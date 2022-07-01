Davide surprises Ekin-Su in the BEST way in Love Island teaser

Fans of Davide and Ekin-Su’s rekindled romance are in for a treat as the pair grow even closer during tonight’s episode.

On Thursday night, viewers watched the pair go on their first date after the Turkish actress decided to recouple with the Italian hunk.

The couple were clearly smitten with each other on their date, and fans quickly called for them to win the series as they pointed out their undeniable chemistry.

Later in the episode, the pair were saved in the public vote, after viewers were asked for vote for the couples they thought were the most compatible.

And during tonight’s show, the results of the vote push Davide and Ekin-Su closer together.

When asked by Dami how it felt to be saved by the public, Davide says: “Naturally I felt very appreciated. They probably saw the connection that there is.”

“They probably saw when we laugh together, we are real, it’s not something fake. I felt good about it yesterday night, and last night I was a bit more open with her.”

Ekin-Su has similar thoughts speaking on the terrace with the girls, and tells them: “I’m very, very grateful that the public believed in my choice.”

“Me and Davide – there was always something there from the start.”

Following the advice of the boys, Davide then brings Ekin-Su a coffee while she’s getting ready, a gesture that does not go unnoticed.

She says in the Beach Hut: “I remember Davide was like, ‘I’m not going to make you coffee every morning, I’m not going to do this, don’t expect me to change’ and it’s just really nice to just see him again, fresh start, a nice coffee.”

When they were coupled up earlier in the series, Ekin-Su got upset over Davide not bringing her a coffee in the morning, unlike the rest of the boys.

Clearly Davide has changed his tune, but will the pair survive the looming threat of Casa Amor?

Unfortunately some fans don’t seem to think so, and have already predicted the pair will go their separate ways during the famous challenge.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

