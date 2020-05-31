David Walliams reportedly ‘trying to date’ Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts

The TV star is reportedly 'looking for love'

David Walliams is reportedly “trying to date” Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 48, divorced top model Lara Stone five years ago, and is now said to be “looking for love”.

The TV star had secretly been dating Britain’s Got Talent stylist Lous Teasdale, who was best friends with Caroline Flack, and now it’s believed he has been sending flirty messages to Ashley.

“He had a connection with Lou and they started dating in January,” an insider told the Sun.

“On paper, they’re a slightly incongruous couple, but they had a real giggle before David decided they weren’t a great fit and called time on things.”

The insider claims David went on Instagram “with a vengeance” and started messaging stunning women, including Strictly Come Dancing alumni Ashley.

“He thinks she’s gorgeous. He’s sent a couple of flirty messages and hopes to take her out once lockdown is over,” the source added.

Ashley split from professional dancer Giovanni Pernice after more than a year together, back in January.

