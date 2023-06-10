David Haye’s girlfriend Siân Osborne takes ANOTHER swipe at Una Healy

David Haye’s girlfriend Siân Osborne has taken another swipe at Una Healy.

It comes as a close friend of Una told Goss.ie that the Irish singer is baffled by Siân’s posts.

“Una stands by what she said and doesn’t understand why Siân is causing all this drama. She’s clearly just looking for attention and Una just wants to move on with her life.”

The trio were previously plagued by rumours they were in a “throuple”; however, The Saturdays singer recently claimed things had never been “romantic” between herself and Siân.

Last weekend, Siân disputed Una’s claims, as she shared a carousel of photos of them together on Instagram, cryptically writing: “The Truth Will Set You Free… 🌈.”

Taking another swipe at Una, Siân shared more photos of the three of them together via Instagram.

The model cryptically wrote: “Hoodwink: verb, to deceive or trick someone.”

“‘A liar weaves a tangled web, trapping themselves in a labyrinth of deceit. When we embrace truth, we align ourselves with the harmonious order of the universe. ✨29th November 2022 ✨.”

Una, David and Siân sparked speculation they were in a “throuple” at the end of last year, when they posted cosy snaps from a trip to Morocco together.

However, the Irish singer later removed all traces of David from her Instagram feed, and confirmed she was single again.

Speaking out for the first time about her relationship with David, Una said she was never part of a “throuple”, and insisted she was only dating him.

Speaking to Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally on the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast, Una explained: “Dating him is the right term because that’s how it was, it wasn’t a throuple.”

The 41-year-old went on to describe her “lovely relationship” with David, and recalled meeting him through celebrity dating app Raya.

Una said she was initially turned off by David after he told her he “didn’t believe the traditional relationship exists anymore”, but after speaking to him every day the pair grew close and started seeing each other casually.

The mother-of-two said: “It wasn’t serious. I was happy enough with it. It was in a romantic capacity. He was very honest that I wasn’t the only woman he was seeing, I was very aware he was seeing other people.”

“I knew he was being honest and it’s not like I was being cheated on. I knew he wasn’t husband material, just a bit of fun and I was enjoying it.”

However, David then suggested she meet his on-off girlfriend Sian, as he said they were both “very special” to him.

Una admitted she initially didn’t want to meet Siân, but was concerned people would think David was cheating if their romance became public.

The Saturdays star recalled thinking: “At least if we’re all pictured together we’re all a happy family, there’s nothing sinister going on.”

“He doesn’t label, he’s never called her [Sian] his girlfriend, he’s open, polyamorous. So I did meet her and she was a really nice girl but there was nothing going on there so it wasn’t a throuple.”

“I wasn’t romantic with her, I don’t really know her,” Una clarified.

