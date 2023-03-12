David Haye shares cryptic post amid reports Una Healy ‘ended their throuple’

David Haye has shared a cryptic post, amid reports Una Healy “ended their throuple”.

Back in January, the boxer shared a series of cosy snaps with his girlfriend Siân Osborne and Tipperary native Una on holidays in Morocco, sparking speculation the trio were in a “throuple”.

David fueled the speculation by posting Valentine’s Day tributes to both Una and Siân, who he described as “the beautiful Queens in my life”.

Una later removed all traces of David from her Instagram feed, and confirmed in a new interview this week that she is single.

David has since taken to Instagram to share a snap of him and Siân posing with three other women, as he revealed there has been “an unexpected opening” in their team.

He wrote: “We experienced an unexpected opening in our team, but the invigorating atmosphere at the @sxmfestival ensures that we’ll soon have a full roster.”

It comes after Una confirmed her relationship status to The Irish Mirror earlier this week, saying: “I am single and raising my two children, just like many other single parents – both men and women – doing a great job.”

“I am a single parent. I don’t like the term single mother as it has negative connotations. You can’t do it all by yourself. There is no shame in asking for help, be that from childcare, family or friends.”

“I am often asked how I juggle it all as a single parent but men aren’t asked that. In fact, I can never remember a time when I heard a man being asked how he juggles it all.”

“Mothers don’t have a choice if they are single – you just get on with it,” the Saturdays star added.

Una shares two children with her ex-husband Ben Foden – Aoife Belle, 10, and Tadhg, 8.

David, 42, has been dating Siân, 30, since 2020.