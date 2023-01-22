David Haye breaks his silence on claims he’s in a ‘throuple’ with Una Healy and his model girlfriend

David Haye has broken his silence on claims he’s in a “throuple” with Una Healy and his model girlfriend Siân Osborne.

The former I’m A Celeb star was asked about the speculation at a boxing event in Manchester over the weekend.

Speaking at the event to Pro Boxing Fans, the 42-year-old said: “I like to keep my private life private.”

“I let people in through my social media a little bit, but what I do behind closed doors is between me and the girls involved. So yeah, I don’t really want to go into all that,” he added.

David rang in the New Year with Una and Siân, who he has been dating since 2020, in Morocco.

He took to Instagram at the time to share a snap with the two ladies at the pool of their swanky Park Plaza hotel.

He captioned the post: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to. I decided to start the year in the sun, looking/feeling healthy, tanned and ready to attack the year ahead.”

“I’ve starting Jan first with the correct energy, surrounding myself with understanding beautiful human beings, who do not judge, but instead accept me for my authentic self.”

“The support I get from so many amazing friends and associates, makes my world a much better place to live,” David added.

Una also share a snap of the trio holding hands while out for dinner, and wrote: “I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours x”

David, 42, is a British former professional boxer who competed between 2002 and 2018.

He held multiple world championships in two weight classes, and was the first British boxer to reach the final of the World Amateur Boxing Championships – where he won a silver medal in 2001.

He also appeared on the 12th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.