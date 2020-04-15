David Beckham surprises pensioner battling cancer by visiting his home during lockdown

David Beckham has been praised for surprising a pensioner battling cancer, by visiting his home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The sports star left 70-year-old David Roberts speechless when he turned up at his house in Oxfordshire, which is close to the Beckham’s family home in the Cotswolds.

The visit was organised as part of a charity initiative by Age UK, and the former footballer adhered to social distancing rules by standing outside David’s front door.

Speaking about David’s surprise visit, the pensioner said he had been told to expect a visit from a “high-profile celebrity” – but had no idea it would be David Beckham.

David Beckham made a shock appearance to a cancer victim David Roberts’ home in Oxfordshire on Easter Monday. Becks is an avid supporter of many charities and recently added his thanks to the work the NHS are doing in the fight against coronavirus pic.twitter.com/KbBbvfP50l — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) April 14, 2020

He told the Oxford Mail: “David was at my door right on time. All I could think to say was, ‘Hello, how are you?'”

“He is a lovely guy, we chatted about what will happen to this season’s football, Manchester United and also me being a Liverpool supporter. He also gave a goody bag to me and my family.”

David, who has battled cancer for three years, said the visit also cheered up his wife and son.

He said: “I think the visit was as much for them as me because they have cared for me since I had a cancer operation in December, which I have been battling, with the help and support of family and friends who include neighbours and work colleagues for three years.”