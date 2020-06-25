David Beckham shares hilarious exchange with Friends star on social media

The sports star is a huge fan of the show

David Beckham has shared a hilarious exchange with Matthew Perry, after he sported a Friends t-shirt on social media.

On Wednesday, the 45-year-old was out for a walk with his wife Victoria when he shared a photo of himself wearing a Friend’s t-shirt – featuring an iconic scene between Joey and Chandler.

Matthew, who played Chandler Bing in the series, then reposted the snap on his own Instagram feed.

He captioned the post: “This guy has really good taste. Whoever that is.”

After some of his followers believed he didn’t actually know who David was, Matthew wrote in the comment section: “Guys, I know who it is! I was just joking.”

After spotting Matthew’s post, David commented: “Yes @cruzbeckham got me the shirt but could I be wearing anymore clothes 😂 @mattyperry4.”

This isn’t the first time David has showcased some Friends merchandise on social media.

Last month, the 45-year-old uploaded a photo of himself and his daughter Harper twinning in matching Friends hoodies.

David revealed that his daughter had bought them as a surprise, knowing how much he adores the iconic comedy series.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.