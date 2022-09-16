David Beckham pays his respects to the Queen after publicly queueing for 13 hours to visit her coffin

David Beckham paid his respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, after publicly queueing for 13 hours to visit her coffin at Westminster Hall.

The football legend joined the queue just before 2am this morning, and finally reached the end of the line this afternoon.

The 47-year-old appeared emotional as he walked past the Queen’s coffin at about 3.30pm amongst members of the public.

David Beckham wiped away a tear as he paid his respects to the Queen after queueing for 13 hours. Beckham slowly bowed his head and stared at the floor as he viewed the Queen’s coffin. Read more here: https://t.co/d1vJyHthxE pic.twitter.com/hsv3OoAFMO — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 16, 2022

Speaking to ITV News while he waited in the queue, the former Manchester United striker recalled the “special moment” he was awarded an OBE by the late monarch.

“To receive my OBE, I took my grandparents with me, who were the ones that really brought me up to be a huge royalist and a fan of the royal family, and obviously I had my wife there as well,” he said.

“To step up, to get my honour, but then also Her Majesty, to ask questions, to talk, I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life, to be around Her Majesty.”

‘I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty ‘A sad day but it’s a day to remember the incredible legacy she left’ David Beckham told ITV News’ @neilconneryitv he’s queued 12 hours to see the Queen Lying in Statehttps://t.co/tMtgIn9Bst pic.twitter.com/vPYR8SObXB — ITV News (@itvnews) September 16, 2022

“Because we can all see with the love that has been shown, how special she is and how special she was and the legacy that she leaves behind… It’s a sad day, but it’s a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she’s left.”

“I think it’ll take a long time to understand [the Queen’s death] because I think Her Majesty meant so much in so many different ways,” he continued.

“This day was always going to be difficult for the nation, it’s difficult for everyone around the world because everyone is feeling it.”

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, and will be laid to rest following a state funeral on Monday, September 19.