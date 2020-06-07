This is very different for the football star

David Beckham “in talks” with Netflix for his own show

David Beckham is reportedly “in talks” for his own cooking show on Netflix.

The football star is said to be in advanced discussions with the streaming platform, about bringing out his own show, inspired by Gordon Ramsay.

David, 45, has been at home isolating with his family in the UK during lockdown, and has been sharing his cooking skills on his social media pages.

According to the Sun, the sports star has loved being at home and cooking with his daughter Harper, and now he wants to make a show all about it.

“One of the unintended benefits of lockdown for David has been the opportunity to do what he loves most – baking,” a source told the publication.

“He’s been recreating some of his mum’s old recipes, and got a load of pots and pans for his birthday recently.”

David just recently did an Instagram live with his good friend Gordon Ramsay, and apparently David has been asking him for some advice.

“David’s also used this time to really focus on Studio 99, and initially chatted to Gordon about the pair doing an Instagram Live,” the insider added.

“He’s seen how well Gordon has done with his own cookery shows and his Studio Ramsay production company, and Gordon’s given him some great advice,” the source revealed.

Apparently Netflix is keen to sign more shows with sports stars, after the worldwide success of Michael Jordan’s show The Last Dance.