David Beckham celebrates son Cruz’s 18th birthday in one of Dublin’s oldest pubs

David Beckham celebrated his son Cruz’s 18th birthday in one of Dublin’s oldest pubs this week.

The football legend visited the Long Hall on South Great George’s Street with his and his wife Victoria’s youngest son, and also enjoyed some pints in The Temple Bar.

The pair also visited The Guinness Storehouse, with Cruz taking to his Instagram Stories to share a snap of his face printed onto a pint of stout.

David Beckham hanging out The Temple Bar in Dublin last night. Celebrating Cruise’s 18th. pic.twitter.com/hw5bVdl4AU — COYBIG-California (@CoybigC) February 28, 2023

While David hasn’t shared any photos from the trip as of yet, he did take to Instagram on February 20th to pay tribute to his son on his milestone birthday.

He wrote: “Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy ❤️ to the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart x we are so proud of you and we love you so much Cruzie ❤️”

David and Victoria, who tied the knot in 1999, are also parents to Brooklyn (23), Romeo (20) and Harper Seven (11).

