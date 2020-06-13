The couple own a £6 million mansion in the area

David and Victoria Beckham win dispute with neighbours in the Cotswolds

David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly won a dispute with their neighbours in the Cotswolds.

Their plans to build a security gatehouse at their multi-mullion pound home in the Cotswolds was previously halted, as neighbours complained the build would “ruin the ambience” in the area.

In an official complaint, one of their neighbours said: “Farms and agricultural buildings do not have gatehouses and security huts.”

However, the complaint has since been withdrawn.

Once they secure planning permission, the Beckhams gatehouse will be manned by a security team 24 hours a day.

It’s understood the couple are also hoping to build an underground getaway tunnel and wine cellar.

They applied to West Oxfordshire District Council for permission to build a gatehouse to “improve security” at their home, and councillors will rule on the plan in the coming weeks.

The Beckhams decided to beef up security at their Cotswolds mansion, after numerous break-in attempts.

Last year, David and Victoria installed a prison-style razor wire fence around their £6 million property, and they also adopted a German shepherd guard dog called Logan.

The pair decided to dramatically increase security at their family home, after burglars tried to break into their home twice in two months.

David and Victoria have been spending lockdown in their Cotswolds home with three of their children – Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, eight.

Meanwhile their eldest son Brooklyn, 21, has been in Los Angeles with his American girlfriend Nicola Peltz.