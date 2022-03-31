David and Victoria Beckham ‘shaken up after burglar raids their £40million mansion’

David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly been left shaken up after a burglar raided their £40million mansion.

According to The Sun, a masked thief ransacked the couple’s home in West London while they were in the house with their 10-year-old daughter Harper.

Their son Cruz, 17, reportedly spotted the burglary when he returned home with pals after a night out, and alerted his parents.

David, 46, then called the police but the thief had already gone with “thousands of pounds of designer and electric goods”.

A source told the publication: “Sadly the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area.”

“Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off. The security at the house is very good, both physically and technically.”

“The thieves had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items. Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family.”

The insider added: “Most of the residents nearby have had to make security a significant part of their day-to-day life.”

“The family were clearly shaken up by what happened. It was very upsetting for them to find out the burglar had broken into the house while they were at home.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 00.37 hours on Tuesday, March 1 to reports of a burglary at a residential address in the W11 area of Kensington.”

“The burglary is believed to have taken place between 20.30 and 23.30 on Monday, February 28. A number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have been made. Inquiries continue.”