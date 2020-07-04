David and Victoria Beckham post touching tributes to mark 21st wedding anniversary

The couple tied the knot in Ireland back in 1999

David and Victoria Beckham have posted touching tributes to each other, to mark their 21st wedding anniversary.

The couple both shared an intimate video montages on Instagram this morning, featuring unseen photos and videos from over the years.

David captioned his post: “Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the Spice Girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said ‘ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit’ 😄 .”

“Who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids.. Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You ♥️ @victoriabeckham.”

Meanwhile, Victoria wrote on Instagram: “Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham ❤️❤️❤️ I can’t believe it has been 21 years since we said ‘I do’.”

“Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. xxxxxx.”

The couple tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland back in 1999.

They’ve since welcomed four kids together – Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and eight-year-old Harper.