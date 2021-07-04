The couple wed in Ireland in 1999

David and Victoria Beckham mark their 22nd wedding anniversary with sweet posts

David and Victoria Beckham have marked their 22nd wedding anniversary with sweet posts.

The couple tied the knot in 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of photos of him and his wife in matching outfits, David wrote: “22 years later, still matching outfits 😂 Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same 😂❤️❤️”.

Meanwhile Victoria shared a sweet video montage with the song Kissin’ You by total playing in the background.

The former Spice Girl wrote: “I love you David 💕 Happy Anniversary 💕”

Posh and Becks share four children together – Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 9.

