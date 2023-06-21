Dave Fanning has apologised to Christy Dignam’s family, after making “poor taste” comments about the late Aslan star.

RTÉ received over 40 complaints about the presenter last week, following a segment on RTÉ Radio 1 where he spoke about Christy’s legacy.

Speaking on Claire Byrne’s morning show, Dave said that he believed that Christy “blew it” by turning to heroin during his lengthy career and leaving Aslan for “five or six years”.

He also came under fire for questioning whether Christy was “trying to pull the wool over my eyes” in a past interview where he spoke about childhood abuse.

Dave has since taken to Twitter to issue an apology to Christy’s family for his comments, admitting they were “wrong” and “incredibly ill-timed”.

He wrote: “I listened back to my bit on the radio about Christy Dignam feeling that it wasn’t perhaps as bad as some comments have made out. Comments were right, I was wrong – it was bad.”

“I was trying to highlight some deeper issues in Ireland during the eighties and I totally missed the mark. Incredibly ill-timed and poor taste. I really didn’t intend to come across that way.”

1of2

The presenter continued: “Christy was honestly one of the nicest and most genuine people I met in the music business, as are all of Aslan, and I have said that many times down through the years. I particularly want to apologise to his family.”

“Christy was ALWAYS a gentleman who deserves better than that from me.”

In a statement, an RTÉ spokesperson said: “RTÉ has received 4 formal complaints and 41 emails and calls to the RTÉ Information Office giving negative feedback in relation to Dave Fanning’s comments about Christy Dignam. We have no further comment.”

Christy passed away last Tuesday at the age of 63, after a decade-long battle with a rare form of blood cancer.

His daughter Kiera confirmed the sad news in a statement, writing: “On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam.”

“Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.”

“We ask that you honour our family’s need for privacy during this immensely painful period.”

“Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person.

“We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us. Kathryn, Kiera, Darren, Cian, Ava, Jake and our extended family x.”

