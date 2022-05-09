Daughter of English football legend set to appear on Love Island

The daughter of English football legend Michael Owen is reportedly in talks to appear on Love Island.

According to The Sun, the 19-year-old has received her father’s blessing to go on the popular dating show this summer.

A source told the outlet: “Gemma isn’t just beautiful, smart and single, but she has one of the country’s best-loved sports stars as her dad.”

“ITV bosses are scrambling to get her signed up for this year’s Love Island,” the source continued.

“However, if talks are successful, it’s likely to be a huge payday for Gemma too.”

Gemma launched her own swimwear range called OG Beachwear during the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020, and regularly promotes the brand on Instagram.

The insider added: “Weeks spent lounging about in a bikini is going to give her beachwear line the sort of boost most firms can only dream about and make her a huge star herself.”

Gemma is the eldest child of Michael Owen and his wife Louise Bonsall.

Before he retired from professional football in 2013, the sports star played for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Newcastle and Stoke.

On top of being a TV pundit, the 42-year-old now breeds and owns racehorses.

However, the former footballer is no stranger to reality TV, as he appeared on The Masked Singer UK earlier this year.

The father-of-four made it to week six on the ITV show, before he was unveiled as Doughnuts during a double elimination alongside actress Jaime Winstone.

This wouldn’t be the first time a Love Island contestant has had a famous parent.

Back in 2018, the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer won the show alongside her then-boyfriend Jack Fincham.

The following year, Tamer Hassan’s daughter Belle also appeared on the show.