Darren Kennedy and Lisa McGowan to host Blanchardstown Centre‘s Fashion & Beauty Festival – in partnership with Goss.ie.

We are excited to announce that the Irish television presenter and social media influencer will be leading the glamorous event at the popular Dublin shopping destination on Saturday, October 25th, and Sunday, October 26th.

Get the inside track on this year’s Autumn/Winter trends pulled straight from some of your favourite stores at Blanchardstown Centre, and some top tips in their expert beauty masterclasses.

Blanchardstown Centre has teamed up with the best in the business to give you all of the inspiration you need to get your wardrobe in tip top shape this season.

Their stylists are handpicking looks for every occasion, whether it’s an outfit for a Christmas party, a girlie brunch, date night, a weekend away or a new winter coat.

Whether it’s a wardrobe shake-up or a complete style makeover, they will have all of the inspiration you need – with items all available at Blanchardstown Centre!

Darren Kennedy will be there on Saturday, October 25th, and Lisa McGowan will be there on Sunday, October 26th, to talk you through their favourite looks for Autumn-Winter.

Grab your friends and join us on October 19th & 20th to discover your ultimate styling goals and beauty tips.

The fun and stylish fashion shows will take place at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm on Level 2, with masterclasses after the 1pm and 2pm shows.

Don’t forget to dress to impress, as Blanchardstown Centre will be scouting for stylish customers all weekend.

Blanchardstown Centre is Ireland’s leading one-stop shopping destination.

It’s home to over 180 stores – including the country’s largest Zara, a flagship Bershka store, premium luxury fashion retailer Flannels, BT2, River Island, H&M, and many more incredible shops.

