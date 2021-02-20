Danny O’Carroll praises wife Amanda for pushing him to get help – after struggling with his mental health

Danny O’Carroll praises wife Amanda for pushing him to get help –...

Danny O’Carroll has praised his wife Amanda Woods for pushing him to get help, after struggling with his mental health.

The Irish actor, best known for playing Buster Brady in Mrs Brown’s Boys, has admitted he was in a bad place between 2018 – 2019.

During a candid chat with Lisa McHugh on her podcast, Danny said: “I struggled back in 2018, 2019 a little bit with mental health so it sort of set me up for lockdown, for this.”

“I went through a stage where I was very very negative, everything I was thinking was very, very negative and I ended up getting help for that…”

“I was given the tools to use in a good way to turn my thinking, my mind frame into a positive and I use it all the time, it’s amazing.”

“So 2019, 2020, 2021 have been brilliant for me from where I was in my head.”

Explaining his mental health struggle, the 37-year-old said: “I was one of them people who wouldn’t say anything and kept everything to myself. It started off very very negative, real bad negative mindset.”

“It started off that I wasn’t good enough to be doing my acting, I was just really bad, I’m not good enough to be where I am.”

“And then it moved onto ‘I’m a really bad father, I’m a bad husband, I’m not good enough to be with this family. I shouldn’t be here with this family, they should go and live somewhere else with someone else.’

“And then it got to the stage, ‘I’m just annoying everybody. I feel like I’m messing up everybody else’s life and I’m a burden on everybody and I feel this is bad, I feel in a bad bad place.’

Danny explained: “Finally if it wasn’t for Amanda, I’d be bad. She noticed it thank God and dragged it out of me and I went and got help. Talked to people and I feel great.”

“Some days you just want to have a bad day, you just want to sit, you don’t want to do anything…you’re allowed that. I’m not afraid of that.”

“Where I was afraid of it two years ago… I hope I’m a better person to be around for my wife, I know I wasn’t great back then.”

“I hope I’m a better person to be around for my kids – I am, I bloody am a good person to be around now,” he added.

Danny and Amanda tied the knot back in 2007, and the couple are parents to two children – sons Jamie and Blake.

