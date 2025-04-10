Danny Jones’ wife Georgia Horsley returns to work after ‘drunken kiss’ scandal

Danny Jones’ wife, Georgia Horsley, has returned to work following the “drunken kiss” scandal between her husband and Maura Higgins last month.

The McFly singer and the former Love Island star raised eyebrows when they were filmed supposedly kissing at a BRIT Awards afterparty.

Although Maura is understood to be single at the moment, Danny is married to the model, and they share a seven-year-old son named Cooper together.

After the alleged kiss was caught on camera, both Maura and Danny have been subject to serious backlash, with many furious for the 38-year-old’s wife.

Georgia stepped out for the first time following this controversy for a rooftop Marks and Spencer event in London.

Taking to her Instagram story, the podcaster posted a selfie, and captioned it: “My first event in a while & really looking forward to seeing some gorgeous humans.”

Georgia donned a knitted taupe one-shouldered top paired with matching pleated trousers for the evening’s event.

She also shared a snap of herself enjoying a drink with Marks and Spencer’s head of social media and influencer partnerships, Charlotte Tonry.

A couple of weeks ago, Danny shared a public apology on Instagram, saying: “Hello everyone, Sorry it’s taken me a while to post this but l’ve taken some time out to be with those closest to me.”

“I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much and we’ll continue to deal with this privately.

“I love you guys, thank you for your patience, understanding, and support. See you all soon, Danny.”

Despite this apology, The Sun reported that Georgia has taken some time away and moved into a friend’s home.

The source reported that despite the pair still being married, they are “not together.” “She is working out what she wants to do. She has been hugely hurt and embarrassed by everything and told Danny she needed to get away.”

They added: “Georgia is no pushover and Danny knows as much, they are still talking about how they can move forwards.”

However, it has now been reported that Georgia has moved back in with her husband as they try to work on their relationship.