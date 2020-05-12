Danny Dyer slams Love Island and calls the show a ‘piece of s**t’

Danny Dyer has slammed Love Island, and called the show a “piece of s**t”.

The 42-year-old expressed his distaste for the popular ITV dating show – two years after his daughter Dani won the show with her now ex-boyfriend Jack Fincham.

Speaking to Romesh Ranganathan on his show The Ranganation via video link, Danny was asked if he would have preferred if Dani appeared on Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle, instead of Love Island.

“Yeah, also, the show’s a pile of s**t, Love Island, so that was another thing I was worried about,” Danny told the comedian.

I can’t BREATHE 😭😭 danny dyer… a true icon pic.twitter.com/dUnfjGgMjg — ۵ Kira (@kellieandannie) May 10, 2020

Romesh and his other guest Katherine Ryan immediately burst out laughing at the Eastenders star’s honesty.

Danny continued to give his opinion on Too Hot To Handle.

“I can see what they’re trying to do. Sort of trying to do all this spiritual connection stuff, but I would have thought you need quite intelligent people on the show to have some sort of spiritual connection,” he commented.

