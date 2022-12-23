Danny Dyer opens up about his ‘very emotional’ exit from EastEnders ahead of final episode

Danny Dyer has admitted his exit from EastEnders is “very emotional”, ahead of his final episode airing on Christmas Day.

The actor has played Mick Carter in the BBC soap for almost 10 years, but his final scenes will air this Sunday, December 25.

Speaking about his exit, the 45-year-old confessed: “It’s very emotional for me, I’m very attached to this show. It’s been a third of my career.”

“30 years I’ve been knocking about in our industry and for nearly 10 I’ve been in this show and to make the decision I made, I didn’t make it lightly because it’s a huge job to walk away from and I thought long and hard about it and I just wanted it to be a fitting end. So hopefully it is.”

“What I will say about that (Christmas Day) episode is it’s definitely about love and relationships.”

Danny first appeared on EastEnders on Christmas Day in 2013, shortly before his on-screen wife Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, joined the cast.

The actor continued: “We’ve done a lot of Christmas episodes over the years – we came in at Christmas.”

“It’s an intense process and it’s tough, but when you get the right dialogue and the right material, it’s such a beautiful thing, that you’re reaching a lot of people and that’s a massive platform.”

Speaking about his time on the show, Danny said: “I didn’t think I’d last nine years. I came into the show and I was a car crash, I can’t believe I got given a shot.”

“I mean my career was on it’s arse. I’ve said this before, I was going to nightclubs waving off a balcony and saying hello to people to pay my f***ing mortgage.”

“I’d made a lot of bad decisions, I was in a bad place. Dominic Treadwell-Collins [show producer] took a risk on me and Kellie, although Kellie was a bit more well-behaved than me.”

“We came in together and we was always on trial to start, a new family to take over the Vic. We just got our heads down… and we loved it.”

“We loved the material, we loved the characters. I didn’t think I’d last as long as nine years, not in a million years.”