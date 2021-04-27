Danny Cipriani marries girlfriend Victoria Rose following whirlwind romance

The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony

Danny Cipriani has married his girlfriend Victoria Rose in a surprise wedding.

The rugby star proposed to Victoria back in August following a whirlwind romance, and took to Instagram today to annouce they had officially tied the knot.

Alongside photos of their low-key wedding, the 33-year-old wrote: “Officially Mrs Cipriani @victoriarosecipriani – married my best friend today!! ❤️❤️”.

Victoria also shared photos from their big day, writing: “Today we officially became Mr & Mrs Cipriani in a small intimate setting with our nearest and dearest.”

“We are looking forward to our big day Caribbean style when travel is permitted. Cheers to love, laughter, but especially to our happily ever after.”

“Our adventure begins 👰🏻🤵🏻 @dannycipriani87 I love you ♥️ ”

