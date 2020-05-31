Danny Cipriani finds love – after opening up about grieving Caroline Flack’s death

The footballer revealed he suffers from anxiety and depression

Danny Cipriani has found love – with a mental health advocate named Victoria.

The footballer had opened up about grieving the loss of ex Caroline Flack the past few months, breaking down in a video posted on social media when he spoke about the pair’s close relationship.

Now Danny, 32, looks happier than ever with his new girlfriend.

A source told The Mirror: “Danny has really got a spring in his step and it’s down to Victoria. She has put the smile back on his face. It’s still early days but they are enjoying spending time together under the lockdown.”

Victoria has been openly sharing photographs of the pair on her Instagram account, with the couple both lovingly commenting on each other’s photos.

Danny was previously in a a high-profile relationship with model Kelly Brook between 2008 and 2010.

He then dated actress Lindsay Lohan in 2010, and Katie Price in 2011.

After ex Caroline Flack died by suicide earlier this year, Danny shared very honest videos about struggling with his own mental health.

“This is my grieving process. Which is talking. A lot,” he said at the time.

“Which my friends and family and teammates have had to take this last 10 days because I’m grieving.

“And I’m grieving hard. Hence I’m talking a lot. I’m not sure I’d be strong enough if I didn’t understand or see myself in her.

“Pain is pain. It doesn’t matter if you’ve lost a cat. Or been called a name. No ones pain is worse or less,” he added.

