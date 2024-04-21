Danny Cipriani confirms romance with 90210 actress Annalynne McCord

Danny Cipriani has confirmed his romance with the 90210 actress Annalynne McCord.

The pair recently jetted off on a spiritual retreat in Egypt, weeks after they were seen looking cosy at a red-carpet event in Los Angeles.

The English rugby player has now taken to Instagram to post some sweet snaps of their time together on the retreat.

The rugby star captioned the post, “My Miracle… Loving you is the easiest thing in the world ❤️🥰🌟✨😍,” publicly decalring his love for the actress.

Annalynne showcased her love for Danny in the comments of the post and said: “Heyyyy!! That’s my line!!! 🙂 I can’t believe… it’s YOU.”

“Thank you for showing up as you do in life. Thank you for choosing to walk through the fire. Of course… because you’re you, the fire was the one in fear in that dynamic.”

“I know your story has seen you face hell on earth… but I’m here to bring a little Belinda Carlisle into your Universe. Oh… and, also, you were right… ‘IT’ really did change my life. 😂”

According to The Sun, the pair have known each other for over 10 years, but their relationship became romantic at the start of last month.

They were first pictured together at a Clarins event in mid-March, with a source telling The Sun on Sunday: “This is the first official event that Danny has been to with another woman since he split from Victoria.”

“You can still see Victoria’s name tattooed on his neck but he is publicly planting a kiss on Annalynne.”

“They’ve known each other for about a decade but this is the first time they have been out in public so openly,” they added.

The English rugby player split from his wife Victoria Rose O’Callaghan last year, after two years of marriage.

Taking to his Instagram Stories at the time, Danny mistakenly penned: “Victoria and I sat together this weekend and agreed to separate after 4 years of marriage,” despite their wedding date being just two years ago.

“Whilst we’ve had some wonderful times together, we’ve also recognised we’re on different journeys and whilst this is sad news, it’s also a new chapter for us both to pursue our own happiness.”

It’s understood the pair split following a series of rows over text messages she saw on his phone.

Meanwhile, AnnaLynne was previously in a relationship with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.

The pair split in January 2018, after dating on-and-off for years.