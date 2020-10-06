Danny Cipriani and fiancée Victoria Rose tragically lose baby at 24 weeks

The rugby star announced the news in a heartbreaking post

Danny Cipriani and his fiancée Victoria Rose O’Callaghan have tragically lost their baby at 24 weeks.

The couple announced their engagement in August following a whirlwind romance, keeping their pregnancy private.

However, rugby star Danny took to Instagram today to share the heartbreaking news that they had lost a baby named River.

The 32-year-old wrote: “It’s been a challenging year, for many different reasons.”

“I’ve had to emotionally overcome and heal in different ways that I haven’t experienced before. In doing so it brought up old trauma and wounds that were unresolved.

“Then the most beautiful thing happened, I was going to be a father and I fell in love. Deeply in love.

“For me falling in love was the scariest thing to do hence my behaviour over the years, she is the most magnificent, kind, wise, and beautiful person I’ve ever met.

“At 24 weeks we lost River, our son. Was and is always going to be difficult, but we supported each other through it and found our love grew and got stronger.”

“This may seem a sad post, it isn’t,” he continued.

“This break now from last season and reflecting is a special place to be. I’m more determined than ever to keep growing learning and loving with my woman.

“I’m also locked in to represent myself the best I can on the field which to this day I still don’t think I have done… The future is exciting it’s going to take hard work. I’m ready ❤️”

Danny recently dropped a major hint that he and Victoria had already tied the knot last month, sharing a photo of his fiancée who changed her Instagram handle to @victoriarosecipriani.

He wrote: “Introducing @victoriarosecipriani – pinch myself every day! 🙏🏽❤️”

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate the star, who has yet to confirm the rumours.

It’s been a difficult year for Danny, who took a break from social media back in February after he bravely admitted he once tried to take his own life.

The sports star made the confession in an emotional Instagram video, following the death of his ex Caroline Flack.

Following the social media break, he admitted he was a “broken man” before he met Victoria.