Danny Cipriani admits he was a ‘broken man’ before meeting his girlfriend Victoria

Danny Cipriani has admitted he was a “broken man” before meeting his girlfriend Victoria.

The 32-year-old took a break from social media back in February, after he bravely admitted he once tried to take his own life.

The sports star made the confession in an emotional Instagram video, following the death of his ex Caroline Flack.

Danny is now back posting on social media, and has revealed he’s found love in recent months.

The rugby union player posted a photo with his new girlfriend Victoria on a walk in the woods, and wrote: “I love you Victoria.”

“You can into my life when I was a broken man and you helped raise me up and I feel stronger than ever.”

Danny’s new romance came to light earlier this month, with a source telling The Mirror: “Danny has really got a spring in his step and it’s down to Victoria.”

“She has put the smile back on his face. It’s still early days but they are enjoying spending time together under the lockdown.”