Danielle Lloyd reveals her newborn daughter’s name

Danielle Lloyd has revealed her newborn daughter’s name – Autumn Rose.

The 37-year-old welcomed her fifth child earlier this month, but chose not to reveal her name until now.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the former glamour model said: “I had a few names like Autumn and Meadow and I thought they were really cute. We didn’t decide straight away and I watched her change day-by-day.”

“[My husband] Michael really liked Rosie and I really like Autumn. I liked both, but then people kept on sending me pictures of dogs called Rosie and I was like, ‘Oh no, is this a sign?’.”

“I just thought, the season is Autumn, she’s dark and tanned, she’s just so gorgeous she looks like an Autumn. And then we’ve got Rose in there also after Michael’s nan,” she explained.

“I know it’s different from the boys and not a traditional name, but it just suited her. There were so many people trying to get their two pence in, but I was like, ‘We have to actually just decide ourselves, Michael. Otherwise we’re going to keep going around in circles.'”

The mum-of-five said her family feels “complete” following the birth of her daughter.

Danielle already shares three-year-old Ronnie with her husband Michael O’Neill, and is also mum to three sons – Archie, 10, Harry, 9, and George, 7 – who she had with her ex-husband Jamie O’Hara.

The Gosscast is back with a brand new season, sponsored by Irish-owned CBD company Greenheart CBD.

Hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker, the girls discuss Kim Kardashian’s new romance with Pete Davidson, and explain the resurfaced drama between Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Watch the full episode below, or else listen on Spotify or iTunes.