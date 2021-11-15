Danielle Lloyd announces the birth of her fifth child

Danielle Lloyd has announced the birth of her fifth child.

The 37-year-old, who is already mum to four boys, gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on Friday.

Sharing the news with OK! Magazine, the former glamour model said: “Friday we welcomed our beautiful baby girl to complete our family. We are all over the moon and both mummy & baby are doing well.”

Danielle has not yet announced the name of her newborn, but previously admitted she was “gutted” that Stacey Solomon chose the name Rose for her baby daughter.

She told the publication: “Sadly, Stacey Solomon chose Rose, which was one of our favourites! We’re gutted, haha!”

“When I saw Stacey’s girl’s name, I texted Michael going, ‘Noo! She’s called her Rose!’ It is a really cute name though.”

However, Danielle admitted she’s still planning to use the name Rose in some form.

She said: “It was a really meaningful name to Michael as well, but we will still have Rose somewhere in her name.”

Danielle already shares three-year-old Ronnie with her husband Michael O’Neill, and is also mum to three sons – Archie, 10, Harry, 9, and George, 7 – who she had with her ex-husband Jamie O’Hara.