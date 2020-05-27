Danielle Armstrong welcomes first child with fiancé Tom Edney

The former TOWIE star announced the happy news on Instagram

Danielle Armstrong has welcomed her first child with fiancé Tom Edney.

The former TOWIE star gave birth to a baby girl on May 26th, and announced the happy news on Instagram this morning.

Sharing a photo of her cradling her newborn in hospital, she wrote: “My World Is Complete.”

“Orla Mae Edney Born May 26th at 16:30pm Weighing A Healthy 8Ibs11 #mybabygirl #daughter #myworld.”

Danielle also uploaded a video of her breast feeding Orla, and suggested the labour didn’t go very smoothly.

Danielle said: “Orla kept us waiting. I’m not even going to talk about the labour, I’ll save that for another day….”

The reality star got engaged to her boyfriend Tommy Edney while in Dubai back in March.



Taking to Instagram, Danielle shared a series of photos showing off her diamond ring.

She wrote: “Feel Like The Luckiest Girl In The World Right Now… I SAID YES 💍☺️ #imengaged.”

