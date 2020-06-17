Danielle Armstrong hits back at troll who called her ‘fat’ – three weeks after giving birth

The reality star recently welcomed her first child with fiancé Tom Edney

Danielle Armstrong hits back at troll who called her ‘fat’ – three...

Danielle Armstrong has slammed a troll who called her “fat” – just three weeks after giving birth.

The former TOWIE star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Orla, with fiancé Tom Edney on May 26th.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Danielle shared a screenshot of the nasty message, which read: “Look a bit fat you preggers again.”

Danielle wrote: “Who would actually set up a fake account and just TROLL 😡 what is wrong with some people in this world.”

The 32-year-old proceeded to address the comment in a series of videos posted on her Instagram Story.

She said: “It literally makes my blood boil when I see… and to be fair I don’t actually get it that much…”

“I just want to say, because so many people message me lovely messages and there are so many lovely comments when I do post, but it angers me so much when there are these people out there that make up fake accounts and think, ‘Do you know what? I’m going to tell that girl who’s just had a baby.'”

“You can imagine, my hormones are probably – well they are – all over the place.”

“Yeah, I’ve not lost all my baby weight, of course, I haven’t, it was three weeks ago. They just think they can say things like that, ‘You still look pregnant.'”

“Like, what is wrong with people? It just actually makes me feel so sad for them that that’s what they spend their time doing,” she added.

The news comes after Danielle recently opened up about her newborn daughter’s traumatic birth.

She revealed that she had to be induced in hospital after going ten days over her due date, and she ended up being in labour for 72 hours.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan talks to Limerick influencer Lucy Fitz.

The influencer reveals why she took a break form social media, giving up alcohol and THAT viral Leaving Cert video: