Daniel Radcliffe admits he’s ‘intensely embarrassed’ by his acting in the Harry Potter movies

Daniel Radcliffe has admitted he’s “intensely embarrassed” by some of his acting in the Harry Potter movies.

The 31-year-old played the iconic character for 10 years before the final film was released in 2011.

The actor was just 11-years-old when he appeared in the first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

During an interview with Elijah Wood for the latest issue of Empire Magazine, Daniel said: “It’s hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky.”

However, Daniel confessed: “I’m intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously [laughs], but yeah, it’s like asking, ‘how do you feel about your teenage years?'”