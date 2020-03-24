Daniel O’Donnell urges fans not to donate to online scam

Daniel O’Donnell has warned fans to ignore an online hoax asking them for donations to help fight the outbreak of COVID-19.

Social media fraudsters have set up a fake account impersonating the singing star on Instagram – targeting Daniel’s fans and asking them to donate money.

The account has been reported to An Garda Síochána and anyone who has donated is urged to inform the Gardaí or their local law enforcement authority immediately.

In a statement, Daniel urged fans to spread the word about the online hoax.

He wrote: “This is horrendous to see at this difficult time for everyone.”

“I am absolutely appalled that criminals would take advantage of the good people of Ireland and my international fans to set up this fake account to make money.”

“I urge my fans to spread the news that this is a fake account and under no circumstance should they donate to these fraudsters,” he added.

A notice has been placed on Daniel’s website danielodonnell.org and on his official Facebook page to warn fans of this situation.