Daniel O’Donnell hits back at claims he’s performing at nursing homes for ‘publicity’

The crooner has been singing for nursing home residents amid the coronavirus pandemic

Daniel O’Donnell has hit back at claims he’s performing at nursing homes for “publicity”.

The Irish singer has been praised in recent weeks for surprising nursing home residents in his local area.

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show, Daniel said: “I saw some people saying it must be a publicity stunt, but really it’s nothing to do with the publicity.”

“It’s just easy for me to do it, and I went to a few more homes last week too. It’s great to be able to do it and bring a little bit of joy.”

Just Daniel O’Donnell visiting my Granny in a nursing home in Donegal.

Granny loves to sing, I wonder who is serenading who? Fair play to him. pic.twitter.com/XmYxuupZKP — Shane Moloney (@shanemoloney19) May 18, 2020

Daniel also explained that he received a letter of permission from the Gardaí before he started surprising nursing home residents.

“I called the guards and asked them and said what I’d like to do so they sent me an email that would allow me to go singing,” he said.

The news comes after Daniel and Majella were forced to deny claims they took a “private jet” to Dublin for their appearance on The Late Late Show last week.

During their appearance on the show, Majella said their regional flight from Donegal to Dublin was so empty it felt like they were on a private jet – but viewers misinterpreted her comments.

Responding to speculation on Twitter, Majella tweeted: “Of course we didn’t take a private plane!!!”

“It was a joke because there was only three of us on the plane it felt like a private plane. This flight operates every day to Dublin and has done for years.”

