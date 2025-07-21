Daniel O’Donnell calls on social media companies to clamp down on scammers and fake online stories

Daniel O’Donnell has called on social media companies to clamp down on scammers and fake online stories.

The country singer has warned fans several times about people impersonating him online in order to steal money from them.

Speaking to the Sunday World, the 63-year-old told how a “vulnerable” woman in the US was defrauded after she believed she was in contact with him on Facebook.

Daniel said: “People think it’s me that they are talking to on Facebook and it’s very plausible. A lot of the time (the scam) is that I am going to meet them and they are going to come away with me.

“They send on thousands. I know of one particular person in America that got caught up in this. A lot of people are vulnerable and there are people who believe that. Sometimes people hang on to the strangest thread, no matter how weak it is.

“They are the people who fall prey to the scammers and they are sending the money, which they think is to me because this is the way it’s all going to work.”

“Eventually, they realise that this is not a real person at all, it’s not a real account and they can’t find the person. Their money is gone and there doesn’t seem to be anything they can do about it, which is ridiculous.

“Surely to God, when they can send people to space, they should be able to find out who owns a Facebook page.”

Daniel has also been subject to false and sensationalised stories on social media, which he branded “strange”.

“At the minute there are all kinds of stories going up about all sorts of strange things,” he said. “Last week Majella was pregnant at 65. It’s so ridiculous you’d hope people wouldn’t believe it.

“Majella laughed when she saw it because it is hilarious. As bizarre stories go, that one is top of the tree,” he continued.

“In another story I was at death’s door and pictured in a hospital bed. Englebert Humperdinck had a similar story and had to make a public statement that he was perfectly healthy. Cliff (Richard) has had similar stories.

“I’ve seen other fake stories about our family, including one about Michael (Majella’s son) saying that he couldn’t have had a better stepfather and all I did for him, but, unfortunately, he couldn’t live under the same roof, which is ridiculous.

“If you try to find out the source of these stories I just think you are on a road to nowhere,” he added.