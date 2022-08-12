Danica Taylor wishes she confronted fellow Love Island star over their behaviour

Danica Taylor has revealed she wishes she confronted her fellow Love Island star Paige Thorne over her behaviour in the villa.

The 21-year-old entered the villa as a bombshell, after the other girls Paige, Tasha Ghouri, Gemma Owen, Indiyah Polack, Amber Beckford and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, had already formed a bond.

Speaking on the On Demand Entertainment show, the dancer spoke candidly about some of the paramedic’s reactions towards her throughout her time on the hit dating show.

Danica spoke of one dumping in which the boys had chosen to save her over Antigoni Buxton.

“Not gonna lie now I’ve watched it back, I’ve seen how Paige was when Antigoni left and it was very clear she wanted me to go,” she explained.

“I wish I’d said hang on, do you know how that makes me feel, I’ve done nothing wrong. And you’re blatantly mouthing things across the firepit to insinuate like ‘what the hell why is Danica here’ but again I’ve had time to move past that.”

“But in the moment, looking back, I wish I’d said things,” Danica admitted.

Speaking of the other girls, the 21-year-old said: “I felt quite sad watching – I let a lot of things slide. The girls didn’t really warm to me, I felt that it in there but I just got on with the experience.”

“Watching it back, I’m not angered but I wish I’d just said, you’re not going to be rude to me.”

“I do feel sad watching it back, I see some of the looks and comments I would get. But it’s fine, if people don’t like me that’s on them really,” she continued.

“It’s all cool now. I left the villa feeling like my big dysfunctional family. I’ve got a lot of love, it’s just watching it back you’re a bit like…. hmm,” Danica said.

“But it’s all cool. Luca [Bish] and Paige don’t deserve the hate they got or are getting.”

“People have their opinions, I’m not saying they are wrong for what they are thinking. But living with people you see all sides to them.”

Danica was forced to chose a boy to recouple with just 24 hours after she’d entered the villa.

She opted to recouple with Luca, who had a negative reaction towards her decision, as his head was entirely with Gemma.

However, Danica admitted: “There’s nothing I’d bring up now, I finished the experience and know them all a lot better and we’ve hashed out anything we need to, but at the time I wish I’d said to Luca you’re not going to be rude to me like that.”

“Again, me and Luca now it’s cool. We’ve had time to move past it but I wish I’d said something at the beginning.”