Danica Taylor breaks her silence after being dumped from Love Island

Danica Taylor has broken her silence, after being dumped from Love Island.

The 21-year-old dancer left the villa on Wednesday night alongside Jamie Allen, after they received the fewest votes from the public.

Speaking to ITV after being dumped, Danica said: “Leaving the villa before the end is bittersweet because you make so many relationships and connections – it becomes your home and you don’t want to leave! There is so much there to experience and it’s hard when you have to say goodbye.”

She continued: “Good things do come to an end and I had the most incredible experience, I’ve made friendships for life and I am hopeful for the connection I’ve come out with. That’s what the aim of the game is, to find love and I think I could potentially have found that with Jamie.”

“It’s still early days for me and Jamie but we just clicked. I remember the first night he came in and we were just talking. I didn’t know anything about him, I didn’t know where he lived, his family or his career but we’d spoken all night.”

“I felt his energy and that he really liked me and wanted to get to know me for me – that is a feeling that I hadn’t felt with any of the other guys. When you know, you know and my gut was telling me that this guy likes me and wanted to get to know me. We get along, it’s just easy and natural and doesn’t feel forced. We both bring out the best in each other.”

Danica added: “My Love Island experience has been a massive whirlwind. I feel like it sums me up as a character – unpredictable! I’ve been true to myself the whole time and I did have ups and downs but it shows that I’m real and I didn’t fake anything in there.”

“I wouldn’t change a thing. I’ve come out with friendships for life and a potential strong love interest. I gave it my all and I took everything in my stride. It’s my home at the end of day, it feels weird to be out now. I’m so grateful and blessed to have experienced it.”

“No regrets. I don’t think I would have had the experience I would have had. I feel like I’ve come out stronger and better for it – I was confident going in and I’m even more confident coming out. I’m so proud of myself, I wouldn’t change a thing because it led me to this moment.”

