Dani Dyer’s boyfriend Sammy Kimmence pleads guilty in court to fraud

Dani Dyer’s boyfriend Sammy Kimmence has pleaded guilty in court to fraud.

According to The Sun, the 24-year-old appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today, where he pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud – after allegedly posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k.

Sammy could face jail time when he is sentenced on June 11.

Craig Harris, who is defending Sammy, said: “He is a relatively young man of previous good character, the offences go back into his late teenage years.”

“This is a case that crosses the custodial threshold but might be within a range which I argue could be suspended.”

“Quite a lot has gone into this young man’s life in the last few years. He is seeking to reimburse the losses he has caused.”

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for Sammy for comment.

Dani rekindled her romance with Sammy following her split from Jack Fincham, who she won Love Island with back in 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child together in January – a baby boy named Santiago.

Announcing the birth of her son on Instagram, Dani wrote: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021.”

“We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..”

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day,” she added.

Sammy also shared the news via Instagram, writing: “Wow I just simply cannot put this moment in to words, a day I will never forget with a boy I will never stop loving.”

“You have my heart son and wow what a women your mother is 23/01/2021.”

