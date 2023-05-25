Dani Dyer welcomes twins with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer has welcomed identical twin girls with her boyfriend Jarrod Bowen.

The Love Island 2018 winner shared the news via Instagram on Thursday.

Posting photos of her newborn twins alongside a snap of Jarrod carrying them both out of the hospital, Dani captioned the post: “22.05.23 ♡.”

The reality star announced her pregnancy in January by posting a photo of her son Santiago holding up a sign that reads: “I’m going to be a big brother”.

She captioned the post: “We have been keeping a little secret… Our little TWINS.”

“So excited to meet our babies and watch Santi be the best big brother. The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait.”

Dani, who is the daughter of EastEnders legend Danny Dyer, already shares her son Santiago with her ex Sammy Kimmence.

Dani, who shot to fame when she won Love Island in 2018 with Jack Fincham, has been dating West Ham footballer Jarrod since October 2021.

Their romance came following Dani’s split from her jailbird ex Sammy.

Just months after they welcomed their son Santiago, the TV personality split from Sammy in July 2021 after he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k; He has since been released from prison.