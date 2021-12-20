Dani Dyer shares loved-up snap with ‘handsome’ boyfriend Jarrod Bowen on his birthday

Dani Dyer has shared a loved-up snap with her “handsome” boyfriend Jarrod Bowen on his 25th birthday.

The former Love Island winner was first linked to the West Ham footballer in October, after splitting from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence.

Dani, who went Instagram official with her new beau earlier this month, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday morning to mark Jarrod’s birthday.

She wrote alongside the snap: “Happy Birthday handsome. You really are something special and hope you have the best day you deserve.”

Dani’s romance with Jarrod came after she split from her ex Sammy, just months after they welcomed their first child together – a baby boy named Santiago.

The former couple called it quits in July after Sammy was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

According to The Sun, Jarrod has been “a real support” for Dani over the past few months.

An insider previously told the outlet: “She has been to hell and back in the last year and Jarrod has been a real support for her…”

“They started spending time together as just friends but as time as gone on they have grown closer and seem to be getting on really well.”

The source continued: “It is a very new relationship but it’s lovely to see Dani beginning to move on and leaving all the heartache she’s suffered behind her.”

“Dani’s parents, Danny and Jo, like Jarrod too, which is always really important for her. All they both want is to see her happy again. But the fact that Jarrod plays for Danny’s beloved Hammers is always going to be a bonus for him.”

“After everything that Dani has been through, this feels like a fresh start for her. And her friends and family couldn’t be happier to see her with Jarrod.”