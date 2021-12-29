Dani Dyer shares another loved-up snap with her new beau Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer has shared another loved-up snap with her new beau Jarrod Bowen.

The Love Island 2018 winner was first linked to the West Ham footballer in October, and the couple officially confirmed their romance earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Dani posted a sweet selfie with her boyfriend, and captioned the post: “♡𝒮𝑜 𝓈𝓅𝑒𝒸𝒾𝒶𝓁♡”

Jarrod commented: “😘❤️”

Dani’s romance with Jarrod came after she split from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence, just months after they welcomed their first child together – a baby boy named Santiago.

The former couple called it quits in July after Sammy was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

According to The Sun, Jarrod has been “a real support” for Dani over the past few months.

An insider previously told the outlet: “She has been to hell and back in the last year and Jarrod has been a real support for her…”

“They started spending time together as just friends but as time as gone on they have grown closer and seem to be getting on really well.”

The source continued: “It is a very new relationship but it’s lovely to see Dani beginning to move on and leaving all the heartache she’s suffered behind her.”

“Dani’s parents, Danny and Jo, like Jarrod too, which is always really important for her. All they both want is to see her happy again. But the fact that Jarrod plays for Danny’s beloved Hammers is always going to be a bonus for him.”

“After everything that Dani has been through, this feels like a fresh start for her. And her friends and family couldn’t be happier to see her with Jarrod.”