Dani Dyer reveals the unique name of her newborn son

Dani Dyer has finally revealed the name of her newborn son.

The Love Island star welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence on Saturday, before she announced the news on Instagram on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has since told fans that she’s named her son Santiago.

Dani used her podcast to share the exciting news with fans, after inviting them to listen to the latest episode on her Instagram Story.

In a pre-recorded voice memo, the first-time-mum said: “I know you’re all probably wondering what we’ve called him…”

“There’s been a lot of assumptions going on, some are actually really funny to be fair, but his name is Santiago.”

“I know a lot of you are probably thinking ‘What?!’ but that is his name but we are going to be calling him Santi.”

“I think it sounds nice on the birth certificate,” she added.

The Love Island star hosts the podcast with her father Danny Dyer, who couldn’t hold in his excitement about being a grandad.

The former EastEnders star told listeners: “So this episode is going to start a bit differently as we’ve got some massive news. It’s f***ing huge.”

“I’m a Granddad! Yeah, Granddad Danny is what I’m now known as. And Dani has sent a voice memo to update us, which I think is very, very lovely.”

Since giving birth, Dani has doted over her baby son on Instagram, sharing a number of sweet snaps of the newborn.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old shared a photo of baby Santi in a £300 Fendi baby grow.

Dani captioned the post: “Oh my baby boy how did we get so lucky.”

The former Love Island champion announced her son’s birth on Instagram on Sunday.

Sharing photos with her baby boy in hospital, Dani wrote: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021.”

“We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..”

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day,” she added.

Dani’s boyfriend Sammy also shared his excitement on Instagram.

He wrote: “Wow I just simply cannot put this moment in to words, a day I will never forget with a boy I will never stop loving.”

“You have my heart son and wow what a women your mother is 23/01/2021.”

A host of Love Island stars wished the couple well in the comment section.

Georgia Steele penned: “Sammy I’m so emotional right now. Congratulations to you both, so proud of Dan. Love you 3 so much.”

Rosie Williams commented: “Omg Dani!! He’s perfect hope I get to meet him soon! Sending your lovely little family so much love ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Hayley Hughes wrote: “Congratulations he is beautiful xxx.”