Dani Dyer reveals her father ‘didn’t talk to her’ after finding out she was going on Love Island

Dani Dyer has revealed her father “didn’t talk to her” after finding out she was going on Love Island.

The reality star entered the Love Island villa back in 2018, going on to win the show with Jack Fincham, who she split with the following year.

The 24-year-old revealed her EastEnders star father Danny stopped speaking to her in the lead up to the show, after she decided to quit her job as a dental nurse in the hopes of finding love.

Speaking on Sorted with the Dyers, she said: “I loved being a dental nurse but it wasn’t somewhere I wanted to be forever. Then Love Island happened.”

Her soap star dad said: “Everything was going all lovely and you were getting on with it and all of a sudden you sat me down.”

Dani explained: “I wanted something different, I never took risks and I thought this could be a good one.”

Danny, 43, admitted his daughter’s decision “didn’t go down well at first”, with Dani adding: “You hated me.”

Danny insisted: “I didn’t hate you, I never hated you ever.”

Dani said: “He didn’t like me. We didn’t really talk. It was very awkward. Oh my god, I’d walk into the room and it would be so awkward.”

Agreeing with his daughter, Danny added: “No we didn’t talk. I think I was upset because we were very close and you’d spoke about it to everyone, I was the last f*****.”

The actor admitted he was “petrified” when his daughter went to the airport, saying: “I set you off, I put your suitcase in the boot all f***ing angry and I said ‘go on just f***ing go and do what you got to do.'”

“I was petrified but it turned out well. I just became a viewer like everyone else and I didn’t have any contact with you and I just watched this very authentic vulnerable thing unfold.”

“If you could write a script for doing eight weeks on Love Island that would be the script you would write, because you were loyal in there and you turned your life around,” he added.

After splitting from Jack in 2019, Dani rekindled her romance with Sammy Kimmence.

The couple welcomed their first child together in January, a baby boy named Santiago.

