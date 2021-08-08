Sammy was recently sentenced to three and a half years in prison

Dani Dyer ‘open to a new romance’ following ‘split’ from Sammy Kimmence

Dani Dyer is reportedly “open to a new romance”, after her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

The Love Island star reportedly called time on their relationship last month – after he pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud in court.

A source has since told OK! Magazine Dani is hopeful she’ll be able to move on and meet someone new.

The insider said: “Dani needs to let the dust settle but she would be open to meeting someone new.”

“She’s a girlfriend type of girl, she loves having a partner and she wears her heart on her sleeve.”

Dani is currently celebrating her 25th birthday abroad, after jetting off with her famous father Danny and her newborn son Santiago – who she and Sammy welcomed in January.

According to reports, Dani split from Sammy after he was slapped with jail time in court.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k.

In court, Judge Timothy Mousley QC handed Sammy a sentence of 42 months in jail, which he must serve at least half of.