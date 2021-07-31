Dani Dyer jets off on family holiday after ex Sammy Kimmence receives prison sentence

Her boyfriend was recently sentenced to three and a half years in prison

Dani Dyer has jetted off on a family holiday, after her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

The Love Island star reportedly called time on their relationship earlier this month – after he pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud in court.

Taking to Instagram today, the 25-year-old shared a selfie on board a plane with her famous dad Danny Dyer, and her six-month-old son Santiago.

Dani captioned the post, “Family holiday,” alongside two heart emojis.

Ignoring the controversy surrounding Sammy’s prison sentence, the reality star shared another photo of herself cuddling Santiago on the plane.

She captioned the post: “Screamed for 15 minutes then he slept the whole flight. I wanted to cry when he was crying as that was my fear, him screaming the whole flight.”

According to reports, Dani split from Sammy earlier this month after he was slapped with jail time in court.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k.

In court, Judge Timothy Mousley QC handed Sammy a sentence of 42 months in jail, which he must serve at least half of.