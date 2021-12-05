Dani Dyer goes Instagram official with footballer Jarrod Bowen after confirming their romance

Dani Dyer has finally gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend, West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen.

The former Love Island winner was first linked to the 24-year-old soccer star in October, after splitting from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence.

On Saturday night, Jarrod posted a sweet snap of him and Dani on his Instagram Story, as they enjoyed a festive night in with family and friends.

The 25-year-old then reposted his photo, sharing it with her 3.4million Instagram followers.

It’s clear her famous father Danny Dyer approves of their relationship, as he also shared the sweet photo of them on his Instagram feed.

He captioned the post: “If Carlsberg made son in laws. @danidyer @jarrodbowen.”

The EastEnders star is a lifelong fan of West Ham United Football Club, who Jarrod plays for.

Dani started dating Jarrod after she split from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence earlier this year.

Just months after they welcomed a baby boy named Santiago, the 25-year-old called it quits in July after Sammy was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

According to The Sun, Jarrod has been “a real support” for Dani over the past few months.

An insider previously told the outlet: “She has been to hell and back in the last year and Jarrod has been a real support for her…”

“They started spending time together as just friends but as time as gone on they have grown closer and seem to be getting on really well.”

The source continued: “It is a very new relationship but it’s lovely to see Dani beginning to move on and leaving all the heartache she’s suffered behind her.”

“Dani’s parents, Danny and Jo, like Jarrod too, which is always really important for her. All they both want is to see her happy again. But the fact that Jarrod plays for Danny’s beloved Hammers is always going to be a bonus for him.”

“After everything that Dani has been through, this feels like a fresh start for her. And her friends and family couldn’t be happier to see her with Jarrod.”

