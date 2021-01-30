Dani Dyer gets emotional as she shares sweet tribute to her newborn son

The reality star welcomed her first child last weekend

Dani Dyer gets emotional as she shares sweet tribute to her newborn...

Dani Dyer got emotional as she shared a sweet tribute to her newborn son this morning.

The Love Island star welcomed a baby boy, named Santiago, with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence last Saturday.

One week after giving birth, the 24-year-old has shared an adorable photo of her and Sammy doting over their son in hospital.

Dani captioned the post: “One week ago today we met the love of our lives. Welling up writing this..”

“I love you so much [Sammy] couldn’t have got through this day without you.”

Since giving birth, Dani has doted over their baby son on Instagram, sharing a number of sweet snaps of the newborn.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old shared a photo of baby Santiago in a £300 Fendi baby grow.

Dani captioned the post: “Oh my baby boy how did we get so lucky.”

The former Love Island champion announced her son’s birth on Instagram last Sunday.

Sharing photos with her baby boy in hospital, Dani wrote: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021.”

“We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..”

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day,” she added.

Dani’s boyfriend Sammy also shared his excitement on Instagram.

He wrote: “Wow I just simply cannot put this moment in to words, a day I will never forget with a boy I will never stop loving.”

“You have my heart son and wow what a women your mother is 23/01/2021.”

A host of Love Island stars wished the couple well in the comment section.

Georgia Steele penned: “Sammy I’m so emotional right now. Congratulations to you both, so proud of Dan. Love you 3 so much.”

Rosie Williams commented: “Omg Dani!! He’s perfect 😍😍😍 hope I get to meet him soon! Sending your lovely little family so much love ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Hayley Hughes wrote: “Congratulations ❤️❤️ he is beautiful 😍 xxx.”