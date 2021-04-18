Dani Dyer gets candid about her postpartum body – after welcoming her first child

Dani Dyer gets candid about her postpartum body – after welcoming her...

Dani Dyer has admitted she is finding it “really hard” to accept her postpartum body in an honest post.

The Love Island star welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Santiago, with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence back in January.

The new mum enjoyed her first outing since the easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK, and got candid about learning to love her new body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

Sharing a snap to her Instagram Stories, the 24-year-old wrote: “4 thousand tantrums later of nothing fitting me I’m finally ready..”

“Some days I love my postpartum body other days it really is hard I’m not going to lie. I turned into a teenager crying over clothes today.”

Dani opted for a blue blazer for the occasion, pairing the look with jeans and a curly hairdo.

Back in February, the reality star revealed she was struggling with “baby blues” since the birth of her son.

Speaking on her Sorted With The Dyers podcast with her dad Danny, she said: “It’s been hard, the baby blues are real. It is incredible; your body goes through so much.”

“You just want to cry, I’d look at him and cry, I think because you’re constantly thinking ‘am I doing enough?’ I’ve started breastfeeding and it’s hard, it’s difficult. You want to do everything right and I think that’s why you cry.”

Opening up about the birth, Dani explained: “I had to have a caesarean in the end and I was crying about that.”

“I never wanted to have a c-section, I know they are very common and I know they happen but I never wanted one – that was never in my birth plan, so I started feeling like a failure.”

“The baby didn’t want to come out, my waters broke and I was at five centimetres and he wasn’t dilating. I ended up having to have a c-section, it was an emotional day.”

“It was scary, you’re paralysed, I could not feel anything. It was scary for me. The recovery is hard… But I do not want women to worry about c-sections, don’t feel guilty about it, that was my problem,” she added.

