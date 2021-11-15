Dani Dyer enjoys ‘romantic weekend away’ with new rumoured beau

Dani Dyer has fueled rumours she’s dating West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen.

The former Love Island winner was first linked to the 24-year-old soccer star last month, following her split from her baby’s father Sammy Kimmence.

Over the weekend, Dani shared a series of snaps from a hotel in London, with fans speculating she was with Jarrod on the romantic getaway.

In one snap, Dani posed for a mirror selfie, and a bath covered in rose petals can be seen behind her.

She also shared a photo of two glasses of champagne and a bouquet of roses.

In photos published by the Mirror on Monday, Dani and Jarrod were seen leaving the hotel together, as Dani linked her rumoured beau’s arm.

A source previously told The Sun that Jarrod has been “a real support” for Dani after her ex Sammy was sentenced to 42 months in prison in July after pleading guilty to five counts of fraud.

The insider said: “She has been to hell and back in the last year and Jarrod has been a real support for her in recent weeks. They started spending time together as just friends but as time as gone on they have grown closer and seem to be getting on really well.”

“Jarrod is really into his fitness and Dani has been getting into her workouts lately, so they have bonded over that as well as other interests.”

The source continued: “It is a very new relationship but it’s lovely to see Dani beginning to move on and leaving all the heartache she’s suffered behind her.”

“Dani’s parents, Danny and Jo, like Jarrod too, which is always really important for her. All they both want is to see her happy again. But the fact that Jarrod plays for Danny’s beloved Hammers is always going to be a bonus for him.”

“After everything that Dani has been through, this feels like a fresh start for her. And her friends and family couldn’t be happier to see her with Jarrod.”

Dani and Sammy, who rekindled their romance in 2019 following Dani’s split from her Love Island co-star Jack Fincham, welcomed their first child together in January – a baby boy named Santiago.

The couple split earlier this year after Sammy plead guilty to posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k, and was sentenced to 42 months in prison.

After his sentencing, the 25-year-old apologised for being an “awful human” in a letter that was read out in court.